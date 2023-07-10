Milwaukee shooting, victim's ex-boyfriend, his sister charged

article

A Milwaukee brother and sister are charged in connection with a shooting that happened near 92nd and Birch on July 3. Prosecutors say the man's ex-girlfriend was shot in the ankle during an argument over car keys.

A criminal complaint says the shooting happened at the victim's aunt's house. The victim said she answered the door, and Terry Wilkins, her ex-boyfriend, pushed his way inside, demanding the keys to a car parked out front. She said Wilkins' "very pregnant" sister, Naomi, was with him. The victim said she and Terry Wilkins argued over the keys. A witness said during the argument, Naomi Wilkins yelled to someone in a vehicle parked outside to, "Get the gun! Get my gun!" Another witness said Terry Wilkins punched the victim in the face during the argument. Eventually, he and his sister left the home and got into separate vehicles. The victim said she then saw Terry Wilkins fire a gun from the vehicle. The victim was hit in the ankle.

After the shooting, the victim said she got a call from Naomi Wilkins telling her if she called the police on Terry Wilkins, Naomi Wilkins "would have people shoot up the victim's mother's home," according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators recovered a single 9mm spent casing in the parking lot just outside the home, along with two apparent bullet holes into the house.

Terry Wilkins is charged with first-degree reckless injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Naomi Wilkins is charged with intimating a victim/use of force or attempted force and disorderly conduct.

Online court records show warrants were issued for their arrests on July 7.