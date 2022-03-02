Milwaukee father shot, killed; vigil held after 'senseless' crime

Police data show the number of homicides in Milwaukee thus far in 2022 is more than double the number it was at the same time in 2021.

It is having an immeasurable impact on loved ones of people like Alexis McGregor – the Milwaukee father shot and killed on Monday.

Milwaukee police said a fight at a gas station near Capitol and Green Bay ended with McGregor being shot and killed. The 39-year-old's friends and family are having a hard time making sense of why it happened.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I’m going to miss him," Lee McGregor-Lewis, the victim's grandmother, said. "I’m going to miss his text messages…the little goofy pictures he’d take."

Family members on Wednesday clung to each other at the gas station where McGregor was shot and killed.

Alexis "Lex" McGregor

Loved ones are left with memories of the father of four, often known as "Lex."

"He was a good father. He took care of his children. He took care of me," said McGregor-Lewis.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"He’s really nice. He loves me very much. He does all the fun things with me," said 6-year-old Leevi, the victim's nephew. "I miss him sometimes."

Family prayed not only for Lex, but for big-picture change.

"It’s sad this happened. People just gotta put these guns down, it’s not worth it," said Daisy McGregor, the victim's aunt. "Everybody’s lives are important. It just don’t make sense all this senseless crime in Milwaukee, it’s just terrible."

Fatal shooting near Green Bay Avenue and Capitol Drive in Milwaukee

Even with a big missing piece, family and friends poured themselves into Wednesday's tribute.

"He was like my child," said Daisy "I’m going to miss him dearly. Oh my God, you have no idea how much I’m going to miss him.

"If you needed anything he was there no questions asked."

A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information related to the crime is asked to speak with Milwaukee police.