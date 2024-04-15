Milwaukee shooting; victim showed up at hospital for treatment

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, April 15. It happened around 1:30 a.m.

Police say the 25-year-old victim walked into the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The location and circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.