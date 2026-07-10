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The Brief One person was killed, and two others were wounded, in a shooting on Milwaukee's Lower East Side. Prosecutors charged a 26-year-old man with three felonies in the case. Court filings said the 26-year-old admitted he fired multiple shots.



A Milwaukee man is accused of killing one person and wounding two others in a June shooting on the city's Lower East Side.

In court:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged Tawon Coleman with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless injury. Court records show the 26-year-old man is being held in jail on $750,000 bond.

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The backstory:

Milwaukee police were called to the shooting shortly before 2 a.m. on June 23. When officers got to the scene near Van Buren and Brady, they found one victim in the driver's seat of a car and two others outside the car at the scene.

The victim in the car, who the medical examiner's office identified as 27-year-old Marquez Baynard, was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Another victim was shot in the hand and thigh, and a third was shot in the abdomen.

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A criminal complaint said detectives checked surveillance video from the area which showed two suspects walked up to the car, and one of the two fired what appeared to be a fully automatic handgun into the car. The two suspects then fled the scene. Surveillance from inside a business provided "clearer" footage of the two suspects.

Investigators identified the suspected shooter as Coleman and arrested him on June 30. In an interview with police, court filings said Coleman initially denied any involvement in the shooting – but later admitted he and Baynard got into an "altercation" at a bar roughly a week before the shooting.

The complaint said Coleman admitted he found out Baynard was at a bar on June 23, and he approached the car intending to confront him about the earlier altercation. He then admitted he shot at Baynard multiple times, gave the gun to someone else and left the area.