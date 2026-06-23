Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 3 wounded near Brady and Van Buren

The Brief Three people were wounded in a shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning. The incident happened near Brady and Van Buren just before 2 a.m. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is urged to contact Milwaukee police.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, June 23, left three people wounded.

Three shot

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, three people were shot shortly before 2 a.m. in the area of Brady and Van Buren.

All three victims were hospitalized for medical treatment, with one suffering life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Brady and Van Buren, Milwaukee

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Police tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are seeking information to identify a suspect in connection with this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.