Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 3 wounded near Brady and Van Buren
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, June 23, left three people wounded.
Three shot
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, three people were shot shortly before 2 a.m. in the area of Brady and Van Buren.
All three victims were hospitalized for medical treatment, with one suffering life-threatening injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
Brady and Van Buren, Milwaukee
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Police tips
What you can do:
Milwaukee police are seeking information to identify a suspect in connection with this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.