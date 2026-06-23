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Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 3 wounded near Brady and Van Buren

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 23, 2026 6:16 AM CDT
Published June 23, 2026 6:16 AM CDT
Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 3 wounded
Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 3 wounded

Milwaukee shooting Tuesday; 3 wounded

A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, June 23, left three people wounded. 

The Brief

    • Three people were wounded in a shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning.
    • The incident happened near Brady and Van Buren just before 2 a.m.
    • Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is urged to contact Milwaukee police.

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, June 23, left three people wounded. 

Three shot

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, three people were shot shortly before 2 a.m. in the area of Brady and Van Buren. 

All three victims were hospitalized for medical treatment, with one suffering life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

Brady and Van Buren, Milwaukee

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Police tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are seeking information to identify a suspect in connection with this incident.   

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews