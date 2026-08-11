Milwaukee shooting Tuesday, 1 wounded near 27th and Clarke
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MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 11.
Shooting details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:30 p.m. a 32-year-old was shot in the area of 27th and Clarke.
The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Milwaukee police are investigating and looking for the person or persons responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.