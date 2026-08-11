Milwaukee shooting Tuesday, 1 wounded near 27th and Clarke

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The Brief A shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday afternoon left a 32-year-old person injured. The shooting happened near 27th and Clarke. Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact MPD.



One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 11.

Shooting details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:30 p.m. a 32-year-old was shot in the area of 27th and Clarke.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are investigating and looking for the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.