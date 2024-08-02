Shooting outside Milwaukee McDonald's, man bound over for trial

article

The Milwaukee man accused in a June shooting outside a north side McDonald's has been bound over for trial, court records show.

Prosecutors charged 42-year-old Raymond Willis with first-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. The victim, later identified as 23-year-old Rosalind Rogers, died at the scene.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the restaurant near Teutonia and Villard around 4 a.m. on June 13. A criminal complaint states Rogers was shot in the head.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Investigators watched surveillance video from the McDonald's. According to the complaint, it showed Rogers walking on Villard when a vehicle stopped nearby, and she ran into the parking lot. Flashes, "consistent with muzzle flashes," were then seen from the driver's area of the vehicle. Rogers fell to the ground, and the vehicle drove away.

Detectives learned that the same vehicle had previously stopped at a residence near 36th and Villard, roughly a half-mile from where Rogers was killed. The complaint states two people identified the vehicle seen on surveillance as belonging to Willis.

Milwaukee shooting, McDonald's near Teutonia and Villard

Investigators had video of a man holding a gun next to what appeared to be the same car around 11:30 p.m. the night before the shooting. Once in custody, the complaint states Willis identified himself as the man and the car as his. Further, when shown video of the shooting, he said it looked like his car and that he recognized the area.