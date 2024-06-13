Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 1 dead, 1 injured

article

Milwaukee police are investigating two shootings that happened on Thursday, June 13, leaving one person dead and another injured.

Teutonia and Villard

The shooting happened at the McDonald's restaurant near Teutonia and Villard at around 4 a.m.

Police say the 23-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 23-year-old Rosalind Rogers.

39th and Vliet

The shooting happened at approximately 3:38 p.m. A 35-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment for non-fatal injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

MPD investigates

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.