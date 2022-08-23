Milwaukee shooting; suspect sought, incident near 35th and Concordia

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the suspect wanted in a shooting that occurred near 35th and Concordia on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Officials say around 2:45 p.m., the suspect approached the victim, brandished a firearm and fired shots subsequently striking him. The suspect fled in a silver vehicle that was driven by an unknown individual.

The suspect is described as a male, African American, 6’ tall, 250 pounds, and bald. He was last seen wearing a gray short sleeve t-shirt, gray pants and white shoes. He was armed with a handgun.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.