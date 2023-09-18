Milwaukee shooting Sunday; 1 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday, Sept. 17 near Bay Street and Stewart Street. It happened around 2 a.m.

The 36-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.