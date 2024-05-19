Milwaukee shooting Sunday, 1 injured

article

A 35-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Sunday, May 19.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. near 76th and Thurston.

The victim sustained non-fatal gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and police continue to seek unknown persons of interest.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.