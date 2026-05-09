The Brief A 56-year-old Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office employee was shot and killed. Family gathered near Teutonia and Chambers to remember Dennis Johnson. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



As they push through grief, loved ones of a Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office employee who was shot and killed on Friday said "he should still be here."

Teutonia and Chambers

The backstory:

The shooting near Teutonia and Chambers happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, May 8. Police said a suspect fired several shots into a vehicle, killing a 56-year-old victim.

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The victim's family identified him as Dennis Johnson, a longtime Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office employee who worked as a public safety officer at the courthouse. He had just left work – and was still wearing his uniform – when he was killed.

Vigil held for Dennis Johnson, the victim of a shooting near Teutonia and Chambers

Dennis Johnson

What they're saying:

Family and friends came together to pray – holding hands asking for strength, love, forgiveness and mercy – on Saturday. They said Johnson was a hardworking man, deeply dedicated to his family.

"Just happy that people are here for my brother and our family as well, because we are going to need it to get us through these next few days, the next year or two, and for the rest of our lives," said Lisa Beatty, Johnson's sister. "This is just a hard pill to swallow. I just can't believe that this happened to my brother."

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"Every senseless killing is a tragedy. However, because PSO Johnson was a member of our family, this one hits home," Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball said in a statement. "We offer sincere condolences to the loved ones, and colleagues of PSO Johnson. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew him."

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.