Milwaukee shooting Friday, sheriff's office employee killed
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office employee was shot and killed on the city's north side Friday night, his family told FOX6 News.
Teutonia and Chambers
What we know:
The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Police said a suspect fired several shots into a vehicle, hitting the 56-year-old victim.
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The victim's family identified him as Dennis Johnson. They told FOX6 News he was a Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office employee who had just left work.
Dennis Johnson (photo provided by family)
Police scene near Teutonia and Chambers
What we don't know:
It's not clear what led to the gunfire. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: FOX6 News went to the scene. Information is from the Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.