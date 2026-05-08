The Brief Milwaukee police said one person was shot and killed near Teutonia and Chambers. The victim's family told FOX6 he was a Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office employee. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



A Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office employee was shot and killed on the city's north side Friday night, his family told FOX6 News.

Teutonia and Chambers

What we know:

The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Police said a suspect fired several shots into a vehicle, hitting the 56-year-old victim.

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The victim's family identified him as Dennis Johnson. They told FOX6 News he was a Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office employee who had just left work.

Dennis Johnson (photo provided by family)

Police scene near Teutonia and Chambers

What we don't know:

It's not clear what led to the gunfire. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.