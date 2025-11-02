Milwaukee shooting Saturday night; 1 killed, 2 teens injured

article

The Brief One person was killed, and two 17-year-olds were injured in a shooting in Milwaukee late Saturday night. The shooting happened near Fond du Lac and Hoyt. An unidentified person was pronounced dead, and the two 17-years-olds were treated for injuries.



One person was killed, and two other people were injured in a shooting in Milwaukee late Saturday night, Nov. 1.

Shooting details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 11:22 p.m., three people were shot in the area of Fond du Lac and Hoyt.

One of the victims, an unidentified person, was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

A 17-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries, and another 17-year-old arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

This investigation is ongoing. However, police say the shooting may be the result of a fight.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.