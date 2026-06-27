Milwaukee shooting Saturday, 1 wounded near Fond du Lac and Mill

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday. The 26-year-old was wounded near Fond du Lac and Mill. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon, June 27.

Fond du Lac and Mill

What we know:

It happened around 1 p.m. Police said the 26-year-old victim was shot near Fond du Lac and Mill and taken to a hospital.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

It's not clear what led to the shooting. Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

What we don't know:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.