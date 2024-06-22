Milwaukee shooting Saturday; 1 injured
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured after a shooting in Milwaukee occurred Saturday, June 22.
Police said the shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. near 46th and Hadley.
A 32-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.