Milwaukee shooting Saturday; 1 injured

article

One person was injured after a shooting in Milwaukee occurred Saturday, June 22.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. near 46th and Hadley.

A 32-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.