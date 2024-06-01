Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 2 wounded

article

Milwaukee shootings wounded two people on Saturday, June 1.

What led to the shootings remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

23rd and Cherry

Around 11:30 a.m., a 25-year-old victim was shot and taken to a hospital. Police said the victim had non-fatal gunshot wounds.

Hampton and Santa Monica

The Milwaukee Fire Department told FOX6 it is investigating a shooting of one person around. It happened around 8:30 p.m.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.