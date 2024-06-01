Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 2 wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated  June 1, 2024 10:06pm CDT
Shooting on Hampton near Santa Monica

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee shootings wounded two people on Saturday, June 1.

What led to the shootings remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

23rd and Cherry

Around 11:30 a.m., a 25-year-old victim was shot and taken to a hospital. Police said the victim had non-fatal gunshot wounds.

Hampton and Santa Monica

The Milwaukee Fire Department told FOX6 it is investigating a shooting of one person around. It happened around 8:30 p.m. 

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.