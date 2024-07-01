Milwaukee shooting Monday; teen with life-threatening injuries

article

A 17-year-old was shot on Monday, July 1 in Milwaukee.

Police said it happened around 3:05 p.m. near 47th and Auer.

The 17-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek persons of interest.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.