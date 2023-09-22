Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near Kern Park
MILWAUKEE - A 67-year-old was shot and wounded Thursday night, Sept. 21 near Singer Circle and Humboldt Boulevard in Milwaukee – near Kern Park.
It happened around 11:30 p.m.
Police said the victim is expected to survive.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/or P3 Tips.