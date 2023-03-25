Milwaukee shooting: Man, boy shot near 10th and Abert

article

A 37-year-old Milwaukee man and a 5-year-old boy were shot and wounded near 10th and Abert on Friday night, March 24.

Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m.

The Milwaukee man was shot while driving and was taken to a hospital. The 5-year-old was shot while he was inside his home. Officials said both of them were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

