Milwaukee shooting; man accused of wounding woman, trying to strangle her

A 45-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of shooting and wounding a woman at his residence on the city's north side. The accused is Freddie Wright – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Strangulation & suffocation

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Disorderly conduct

According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee police detective responded to St. Joseph's Hospital on Wednesday, July 17 to speak with a woman who was receiving treatment for a gunshot wound. The woman told the detective that she had known the defendant since 2007. The woman stated that on Tuesday evening, she got a call from the defendant to meet at his house. They met -- and at some point, "the defendant got irritated so she was going to leave," the complaint says. But instead, she went to lay down in bed. The complaint says when the defendant came into the room, he "wanted to have sex, but she did not, so he got upset." The woman "stated the defendant then put both hands around her neck and squeezed, which impeded her breathing." The woman continued by saying "she tried to gouge the defendant's eyes out to get him to stop, and he fell onto the bed," the complaint says. When the woman got up, she spotted "the defendant standing with a gun in his hand, and a red dot was on her." The complaint says "the defendant was less than ten feet away from her and fired one shot at her, and she then felt something wet and dripping on her neck."

The woman then gathered her belongings and drove to the hospital -- calling 911 on the way.

When officers executed a search warrant on the defendant's residence, the complaint says officers "observed blood smeared on the hallway wall of the residence. The firearm was not located." However, two gold cartridges were located inside the residence.

Wright made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, July 26. Cash bond was set at $20,000.