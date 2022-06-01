Milwaukee shooting: 1 dead, 1 wounded near Long Island and Custer

article

One person is dead and another wounded following a shooting on Milwaukee's north side late Tuesday, May 31.

Officials say the shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. near Long Island and Custer – which is just south of Silver Spring.

A 19-year-old woman died on the scene. An 18-year-old woman was taken to a hospital for treatment – and is expected to survive.

Shooting incident near Long Island and Custer, Milwaukee

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.