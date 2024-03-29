Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting, Jefferson and Lyon, 1 wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  March 29, 2024 6:56am CDT
MILWAUKEE - One person was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Thursday, March 28. 

It happened around 9:50 p.m. near Jefferson and Lyon. 

Police say the 27-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. 

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.        