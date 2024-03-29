Milwaukee shooting, Jefferson and Lyon, 1 wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Thursday, March 28.
It happened around 9:50 p.m. near Jefferson and Lyon.
Police say the 27-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.