Milwaukee shooting, Jefferson and Lyon, 1 wounded

article

One person was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Thursday, March 28.

It happened around 9:50 p.m. near Jefferson and Lyon.

Police say the 27-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.