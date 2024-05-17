Early Friday morning Milwaukee shooting, 49-year-old injured

article

A person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee just after midnight on Friday, May 17.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 12:20 a.m. a 49-year-old was shot in the area of 87th and Villard.

The 49-year-old victim was conveyed to a local hospital to be treated.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.