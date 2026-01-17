Milwaukee man accused of firing shots into delivery driver's car

article

A Milwaukee man is accused of firing multiple shots into the back of a car after an argument with another driver on the city's Lower East Side last summer.

In court:

Prosecutors charged 26-year-old Asa Ball with the following criminal counts:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Endanger safety by use of dangerous weapon (discharge firearm into vehicle or building)

Ball made his initial court appearance on Saturday, and his bond was set at $25,000. Court records also indicate Ball, previously known as Antoine Sterling Jr., legally changed his name last year.

What's next:

Court records show Ball is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 26.

‘Shots fired’ investigated

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a "shots fired" complaint near Prospect and Lafayette on Aug. 24, 2025. The victim indicated he was working as a DoorDash driver when he saw a black car driving recklessly. That car stopped at a nearby restaurant. While in the parking lot, the DoorDash driver who saw the reckless driving got into an argument with the driver of the black car.

During the argument, court filings said the driver of the black car showed "that he was armed with a firearm." The victim said he then got into his vehicle and drove away, but that the driver of the black car began to follow him.

The victim pulled into an alley along Prospect Avenue a few moments later, and the driver in the black car pulled up. The complaint said the victim and "the other driver began to argue when the suspect stated, 'What you got no cheese for me today' and the victim stated, 'No.'" That is when the victim said he saw the "suspect remove the firearm from his waistband and then fire three shots into the rear of his vehicle" and drive off. A teen and a friend were in the victim's car at the time.

Officers found three spent bullet casings in the middle of the alley. They also spotted three bullet strikes to the rear driver's side of the victim's vehicle.

Dig deeper:

Investigators spoke with the manager of the restaurant where the first confrontation took place. The complaint said the manager indicated the suspect was "a regular at the restaurant" and also drove for DoorDash. The manager was able to provide officers with the order that the suspect had picked up earlier in the day.

Detectives were able to locate information on the driver, ultimately identified as Ball, within police databases. The victim later identified Ball from a photo lineup as the person who shot his vehicle.

Ball was found and arrested on Jan. 13, 2026.

Ball in custody

What they're saying:

Detectives interviewed Ball, who agreed to provide a statement, on Jan. 14. The complaint said he confirmed he was involved in the shooting incident, but he said he got into an accident with another vehicle.

Prosecutors said Ball told police the victim drove off from that incident, and he followed him in his vehicle. When the two drivers got to the alley, he said there was an argument and "the victim refused to compensate him for the damage caused to his vehicle." That's when Ball said he "shot at the victim's vehicle."

Ball further told police that the gun he used was a Glock that he traded before getting a new gun, which he had at the time he was arrested, per the complaint.