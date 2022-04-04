Milwaukee shooting, crash: Trevon Galmore pleads not guilty to charges

article

Trevon Galmore pleaded not guilty on Monday, April 4 in connection to a shooting and head-on crash that happened on the city's northwest side Sunday, March 20.

Court filings state a kid and four friends went to sell or trade a gun with an extended magazine in an alley near 77th and Townsend. The deal took a turn when someone in another group of five grabbed the gun and drove off – leading to a chase that ended with the crash.

The filings state 18-year-old Josue Melendez was the one in the southbound car who fired the gun right before the crash. Trevon Galmore, 20, was in the northbound car; he was convicted of shooting and wounding someone in 2019.

Gunfire, crash near 77th and Lisbon, Milwaukee

Galmore allegedly stole the gun from a person in Melendez's group during the attempted sale on Sunday. That is when, the filings state, Melendez grabbed a gun from someone in Galmore's group. Galmore and four others took off, with Melendez and four people in his car giving chase.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Melendez told police that, as he and the others drove looking for Galmore, he loaded the gun that was taken. When they turned a corner, they were facing each other – and he fired.

In all, seven people were arrested – including a 15-year-old. Police said they are still looking for unidentified suspects.

Melendez is charged with shooting a gun from a car. His preliminary hearing was rescheduled on Monday – now set for April 27.

Josue Melendez

Galmore is charged with felony firearm possession. He is due back in court on April 22.