Shooting, crash on Milwaukee's northwest side; men sentenced

Two Milwaukee men have now been sentenced to prison for a shooting and head-on crash that happened on the city's northwest side in March.

Josue Melendez, 19, pleaded guilty in November to discharging a firearm from a vehicle toward a person. He was sentenced to three years in prison and four years of extended supervision.

Trevon Galmore, 21, originally pleaded not guilty to a felony gun possession charge but changed his plea in October. He was sentenced Friday, Dec. 16 to two-and-a-half years in prison and four years of extended supervision.

Court filings indicate everything started with a group of people who wanted to sell or trade a gun near 77th and Townsend. That deal took a turn when someone in another group grabbed the gun and drove off – leading to a chase that ended with the crash.

The filings state Melendez was in a southbound car and fired a gun right before the crash. Galmore was in the northbound car; he was previously convicted of shooting and wounding someone in 2019.

Galmore allegedly stole the gun he had at that time from a person in Melendez's group during the attempted sale. That is when, the filings state, Melendez grabbed a gun from someone in Galmore's group. Galmore and four others took off. Melendez and four people in his car gave chase.

Melendez told police that, as he and the others drove looking for Galmore, he loaded the gun that was taken. When they turned a corner, they were facing each other – and he fired.