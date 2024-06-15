article

Two people, including a 6-year-old, were shot and wounded on Milwaukee's north side Saturday, June 15.

It happened at Butterfly Park, near 37th and Meinecke, around 5:15 p.m. Police said two victims, ages 6 and 37, were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

What led to the shooting was not immediately clear. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.