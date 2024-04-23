Brady Street shooting, Milwaukee man accused pleads not guilty

article

A Milwaukee man accused in a Brady Street shooting pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial on Tuesday, April 23.

Fabian Harris, 29, is accused of first-degree reckless injury. After the shooting, which happened inside Casablanca, the owner told FOX6 it was a security guard who fired shots.

Police said a 38-year-old man was taken to a hospital with two gunshot wounds. According to a criminal complaint, the victim said he was closing his tab and saw a man "getting into his sister's (sic) face." He said he went to intervene, which led to an argument and then a fight involving Harris.

The fight continued into a restroom, the complaint states, and the victim said he was walking away toward the bar and Harris shot him.

Video surveillance showed four women and the victim at the bar. The complaint states one of the women was then seen arguing with Harris when the victim approached. A fight started between the victim and Harris, and they went into a restroom.

Harris fired one shot while in the restroom, the complaint states. Once both men left the restroom, and the victim was running toward the bar, the complaint states Harris then shot the victim in the arm.

Shooting near Cass and Brady, Milwaukee

A witness said she noticed the argument, and that the victim asked Harris to "relax" before the two started to fight. She said Harris put the victim in a two-armed headlock, and the fight ended once the victim got out of the headlock.

Once in custody, the complaint states, Harris told police the gun was his and that he'd shot someone. He said a verbal argument turned physical, and the victim pushed him into the restroom. The two were fighting when Harris said the victim noticed he had a gun. Harris said the victim made a gesture that made him believe the victim "was going to retrieve his own gun."