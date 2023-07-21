Milwaukee shooting after attempted drug deal; 23-year-old man charged

article

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of shooting and wounding a person after an attempted drug deal on the city's north side. The accused is Natwan Turnbull – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless injury

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts)

Possession of a firearm by a felon

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded on Monday, July 3 to the area near 11th and Burleigh for a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 15-year-old boy who was shot and wounded. He was taken to Children's Wisconsin for treatment.

When police spoke to the shooting victim, he indicated he was in a car with the defendant and one other person. They went to a location for a "drug transaction and when they arrived somebody shot at them," the complaint says. The shooting victim was driving the vehicle -- and they drove to 11th and Burleigh when the defendant told him to stop the car. The complaint says the "defendant got out, said that they set him up, and shot into the vehicle, hitting (the victim) in the back."

Turnbull made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, July 21. Cash bond was set at $12,500.