Milwaukee shooting, 95th and Brown Deer, 2 wounded

Two people were shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Tuesday, April 30. It happened around 10 p.m. near 95th and Brown Deer Road.

Police say an 18-year-old was located at the scene and taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal gunshot injury. A 17-year-old was located at the hospital with non-fatal gunshot injuries.

Both victims are expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.