Police: Milwaukee man shot, injured near 85th and Brown Deer

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - A 52-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and injured on the city's far north side Thursday night, Dec. 16.

According to police, the victim was shot near 85th Street and Brown Deer Road around 6:45 p.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

What led to the shooting is not yet known, ad police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

