84th and Congress shooting: Milwaukee man struck while in vehicle

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - A 60-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded Thursday afternoon, Dec. 9 near 84th and Congress.

Police said the victim was in his vehicle when unknown suspects fired shots, striking the victim. He arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The Milwaukee Police Department continues to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7332; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

