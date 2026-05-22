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The Brief In January, a man was shot and killed near 84th and Bender. Prosecutors have now charged a man with felony murder in the case. He was arrested after a high-speed chase that spanned three counties.



A Milwaukee man is now charged with murder after prosecutors say another man was shot and killed during an attempted robbery earlier this year.

In court:

Amier Jones, 29, is charged with felony murder. He's scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Friday.

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Court records show Jones has several open or pending in the Wisconsin Circuit Court system. He has also previously been convicted of crimes including attempted robbery and false imprisonment.

In one of the open cases, Milwaukee County prosecutors accuse Jones of contacting a crime victim hundreds of times from jail – threatening her and a Milwaukee police officer.

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The backstory:

Milwaukee police said the 28-year-old victim, identified in court filings as Frank Mosley III, was found shot and killed in an apartment building parking lot near 84th and Bender on the morning of Jan. 13.

A criminal complaint said Mosley was wearing a black mask, and there was a gun on the ground next to him. There were two bullet casings at the scene, neither of which matched the gun that was next to Mosley.

Surveillance cameras captured a black Jeep pulling through the parking lot at around 10:35 a.m. A gray Mazda pulled in at around 10:55 a.m., but no one got out of the car. Minutes later, the complaint said Mosley walked up to the Mazda and appeared to be talking with the driver. A suspect, who had a backpack and a mask, then walked up to the passenger side of the car.

Police scene near 84th and Bender, just south of Mill Road

Prosecutors said the footage appeared to show Mosley and the suspect, who had a "skinny or thin build," trying to "harm or rob" the Mazda driver. That suspect made a "movement to his waistline area," the Mazda quickly sped away and Mosley fell to the ground. The suspect then ran off.

Witness statements

What they're saying:

Investigators learned the Mazda was a rental car and spoke to the driver. The complaint said the driver admitted he went to the area of 84th and Bender to sell pills, and said he had a gun in the car.

Police reviewed text messages arranging the sale, which lined up with the times the Mazda pulled into the parking lot and Mosley and the suspect walked up to the car. Court filings said the driver was "startled" as Mosley approached wearing a mask, so he grabbed for his gun. The driver said the suspect then approached his car and pulled what looked like a rifle from his waistband.

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The driver said he thought he was going to be robbed or killed, so he drove off, according to the complaint. He said Mosley tried to open the car door, so he fired two or three shots as he drove away. He later received threatening texts from the same number that he arranged the sale with.

Another witness told police that Mosley and his girlfriend drove a black Jeep. Court filings said the witness also told police that a man, later identified as Jones, tried to arrange a robbery with Mosley that day, and the target of the robbery was a man who was dating the mother of Jones' child.

Police chase and arrest

Dig deeper:

Investigators later found the black Jeep, which Mosley's girlfriend had reported stolen, parked near 84th and Grantosa – roughly two miles south of the shooting scene. The complaint said Mosley's driver's license and other cards were found in the car, as were Jones' fingerprints.

Prosecutors said police checked social media and cellphone records related to the arranged robbery, linking them to Jones. A single fingerprint was found on the gun next to Mosley at the scene; investigators said that fingerprint belonged to Jones.

The complaint said one day after the shooting, Jones led police on a high-speed chase across three counties that involved Milwaukee police officers, Racine County sheriff's deputies and Wisconsin state troopers. The chase ended in the middle of the freeway in Pleasant Prairie, and Jones was taken into custody. Inside the car, investigators found a backpack that matched the one worn by the suspect near 84th and Bender.

What they're saying:

Once in custody, prosecutors said Jones admitted he fled police and was trying to reach the Illinois border. He also admitted he knew Mosley, and said they had planned an armed robbery to get pills.

Jones claimed that Mosley and a third person, who he described as heavy set, were the ones who went to rob the witness. However, the suspect seen on surveillance with Mosley was "skinny" – consistent with Jones' build.