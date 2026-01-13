Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 2 dead, police investigate

The Brief Two people were shot and killed in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Jan. 13. FOX6 News was at homicide scenes near 84th and Mill and 38th and North. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Milwaukee police said two people were killed in separate shootings on Tuesday, Jan. 13.

84th and Mill

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Police said a 28-year-old victim was found with a fatal gunshot wound.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

FOX6 News at the scene found the police investigation was focused on the back side of an apartment building near 84th and Bender, just south of Mill Road. Neighbors in the area did not want to go on camera.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the shooting, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Police scene near 84th and Bender, just south of Mill Road

38th and North

What we know:

A 58-year-old was shot and killed at around 2:25 p.m.

What we don't know:

MPD is investigating what led to the shooting and looking for whoever is responsible.

Police scene near 38th and North

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.