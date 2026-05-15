Milwaukee jail inmate accused of threatening victim, officer via tablet

The Brief Inmate Amier Jones allegedly made over 1,500 attempts to contact a victim and put a Milwaukee police officer on a "hit list." A judge denied the District Attorney's request to raise Jones' bail and revoke his jail tablet, sparking outrage from police. The Sheriff's Office bypassed the ruling by moving Jones to restricted housing, cutting off his device access except for his attorney.



A Milwaukee County Jail inmate is accused of contacting a victim hundreds of times, threatening her and a Milwaukee police officer. After all that, a judge did not take away the inmate's jail tablet.

Inmate accused

What they're saying:

When someone is locked up, there is an expectation they will follow the rules. But for the last several months, investigators said Amier Jones has been ignoring that and breaking the law.

Amier Jones

"He was able to threaten and terrorize this victim," said Michael Murphy of the Fraternal Order of Police. "He was actually upwards of 1,500 plus attempts to violate this no-contact order."

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Murphy is the president of the Cream City chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police. The organization became aware of Jones' story when a member of the group, who is a Milwaukee police officer, told them about threats made to him.

"He had stated that the officer is now on his 'hit list,'" Murphy said.

Michael Murphy

Held on domestic violence charges

What we know:

Jones is being held on domestic violence charges including stalking, victim intimidation, fleeing and possession of a firearm by a felon.

On May 7, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office asked Judge Ana Berrios-Schroeder to rescind Jones' access to his communication device and raise his bail. The judge denied both.

Milwaukee County Jail

The decision is drawing criticism from the local Fraternal Order of Police.

"How would she feel if she was the targeted person?" Murphy asked.

Jones moved to restricted housing

What they're saying:

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office told FOX6 News that after learning about the alleged threats, Jones was moved "to a restricted housing unit where his access to communications devices was limited to attorney-client contact."

"That at least makes us happy he’s no longer able to terrorize this victim any further," Murphy said.

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FOX6 News reached out to Judge Berrios-Schroeder and the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for comment, but did not hear back.