80th and Hope shooting, Milwaukee woman charged with intentional homicide

A Milwaukee woman is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for an April 10 shooting on the city's northwest side.

Prosecutors accuse Nichole Brown, 38, of killing a 56-year-old man near 80th and Hope. Police said it was related to domestic violence.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 1 a.m. According to a criminal complaint, the victim had visible gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead outside a home.

A witness told police that Turner and the victim were arguing before the shooting, per the complaint. The arguing had stopped for about five minutes when she heard two gunshots "right outside her house." The witness said she then went outside and saw Turner holding a gun, a child asking her not to shoot. She then saw Turner shoot at the victim.

A forensic interviewer with the Milwaukee Child Advocacy Center interviewed the 7-year-old child. The complaint states the child said Turner and the man were arguing, and had hit each other, when she pulled out a gun and started shooting – appearing to miss the victim. The child said the victim was running away when he was ultimatley shot.

Court records show Turner made her initial court appearance on April 17. Her cash bond was set at $750,000.