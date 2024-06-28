Milwaukee shooting, 78th and Capitol, 2 wounded

article

Two people were shot in Milwaukee on Thursday night, June 27.

It happened near 78th and Capitol around 10 p.m.

The victims, ages 30 and 34, were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.