Shooting on Milwaukee's north side, 2 wounded

Two people were shot on Milwaukee's north side and taken to a hospital Friday night, Oct. 27.

It happened near 76th and Dean around 7:10 p.m. FOX6 News at the scene found a car with its windows shot out.

Police said a 19-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and an 18-year-old was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible.

fox6Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.