Milwaukee shooting, 65th and Congress; 19-year-old victim to survive

article

A 19-year-old was shot and wounded near 65th and Congress in Milwaukee on Monday evening, May 6.

Officials say the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. The victim is expected to survive.

Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.