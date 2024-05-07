Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting, 65th and Congress; 19-year-old victim to survive

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 7, 2024 5:14am CDT
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old was shot and wounded near 65th and Congress in Milwaukee on Monday evening, May 6. 

Officials say the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. The victim is expected to survive. 

Police are seeking an unknown shooter. 

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips. 