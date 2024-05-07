Milwaukee shooting, 65th and Congress; 19-year-old victim to survive
MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old was shot and wounded near 65th and Congress in Milwaukee on Monday evening, May 6.
Officials say the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. The victim is expected to survive.
Police are seeking an unknown shooter.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.