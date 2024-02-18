Milwaukee shooting; 3-year-old killed

article

A three-year-old is dead after a shooting in Milwaukee occurred on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Milwaukee police said the shooting took place near 64th Court and Bradley around 10:23 a.m.

The three-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and was pronounced deceased.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said two guns were recovered as a result of the investigation. The case will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation is ongoing.