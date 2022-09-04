Milwaukee shooting near 63rd and Thurston

article

Milwaukee police responded to a shooting Sunday evening, Sept. 4 near 63rd and Thurston.

It happened around 7:30 p.m.

The extent of injuries is unclear at this point.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

There's no word on whether any arrests have been made.

FOX6 News has reached out to Milwaukee police for more information on this incident.

Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to please contact MPD or Crime Stoppers.