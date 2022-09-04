Milwaukee road rage shooting near 48th and Villard
MILWAUKEE - A man, 24, was hurt in a road rage shooting Sunday night, Sept. 4 near 48th and Villard.
Police said shots were fired around 7:30 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Police are looking for the shooter.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.