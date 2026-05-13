The Brief An 18-year-old man was shot and killed near 62nd and Harrison. Prosecutors have now charged two men with first-degree reckless homicide. Court filings said the shooting happened after an argument over a cellphone.



Two men are now charged in a shooting that killed 18-year-old Tyler Huddleston after prosecutors said there was an argument over a cellphone outside a Milwaukee house party.

In court:

Court records show 20-year-old Joseph Mangert and 18-year-old Daniel Martinez-Labra are each charged with first-degree reckless homicide. A warrant is out for Mangert's arrest, while Martinez-Labra is due in court on May 14.

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The backstory:

The shooting happened just south of the Milwaukee-West Allis border shortly after 1 a.m. The medical examiner's office later identified the victim as Huddleston.

A criminal complaint said there were 15 bullet strikes to the front of a home, and two bullet fragments were found in the home's living room. Twenty-one bullet casings were found in the front yard of the house next door.

Shooting near 62nd and Harrison

Dig deeper:

Surveillance video showed a car, which court filings said was registered in Mangert's name, parked near 62nd and Harrison that night. The driver got out with something white wrapped around his head, and a passenger got out with a hood up.

Prosecutors said the two walked down an alley, and surveillance showed the person with "what appears to be a white shirt or towel" on his head was holding what looked like a gun with an extended magazine. The two people eventually went up to the house and knocked on the door, where people could be heard arguing about a cellphone.

As the two began to walk away from the house, the complaint said the person whose head was not covered fired a gun toward the house. The two of them then ran away, got back into the car and drove off.

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What they're saying:

The complaint said multiple witnesses told police there was a birthday party going on when two people with guns showed up outside. Two of those witnesses said Huddleston got into an argument with the people outside over a cellphone, which may have been smashed, before Huddleston came back inside. The gunshots followed.

A 14-year-old girl later told police that she had to leave the party and called Mangert for a ride, according to the complaint. She said she was walking away from the house when she heard Huddleston and someone else talking about a cellphone, followed by gunshots. She later said she saw someone point a rifle at Mangert before the shooting.

The girl also said she thought Mangert was alone that night, but when shown a doorbell camera image, court filings said she identified Mangert as the person with the "white shirt" around his head and identified the other person as "Dumping." Investigators later identified "Dumping" as Labra-Martinez.

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