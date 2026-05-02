Milwaukee fatal shooting early Saturday, 18-year-old killed
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MILWAUKEE - One person was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, May 2.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after 1 a.m., an 18-year-old was shot in the area of 62nd and Arthur (near the border between Milwaukee and West Allis).
The shooting victim died from their injuries.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.