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Milwaukee fatal shooting early Saturday, 18-year-old killed

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Published  May 2, 2026 6:14am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - One person was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, May 2.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after 1 a.m., an 18-year-old was shot in the area of 62nd and Arthur (near the border between Milwaukee and West Allis).

The shooting victim died from their injuries.

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

Crime and Public SafetyNews