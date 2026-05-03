Teen killed in Milwaukee shooting; neighbors demand action

The Brief An 18-year-old was killed in a shooting early Saturday near 62nd and Harrison in Milwaukee. Neighbors raised safety concerns during a walk with Alderman Peter Burgelis, police and city officials. Police say there is no ongoing threat, but residents are calling for more patrols and safety improvements.



New video shows the moments a barrage of gunfire erupted during a fatal shooting early Saturday morning on Milwaukee’s south side.

What we know:

Police say an 18-year-old was killed near 62nd and Harrison. The shooting is now prompting concerns from neighbors who say safety in the area must be addressed.

On Sunday, May 3, residents met with city leaders during a neighborhood walk hosted by 11th District Alderman Peter Burgelis. Police and community activists also attended to hear concerns directly from those who live in the area.

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Burgelis said the neighborhood is typically considered one of the safest in Milwaukee, but residents say Saturday’s shooting has shifted their priorities.

"This was meant for neighbors to come together and hear one another, and be heard, share and hear directly from me, from the captain and from other city departments," Burgelis said.

Police have not released many details about the investigation but said they believe neighbors are not in ongoing danger.

What they're saying:

"We don't want to be last anymore," said Mark Briones, a neighbor. "What happened here was very, very serious, and so we wanted to make sure the police know that the neighborhood is very concerned."

Residents also raised concerns about other issues, including car break-ins and limited street lighting, which they say can contribute to unsafe conditions after dark.

"We know that's not the cause, but it brings people in for bad stuff," said Deanna Grebe, a neighbor.

City officials shared information about safety programs through the Department of Community Wellness and Safety, while police said there will be an increased presence in the area.

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"I'm in the hopes that they follow through with it," Grebe said.

"Judging from what they're going to say and what they're going to do, I think we're going to see it," Briones said.

Burgelis said Sunday’s meeting was a first step toward addressing neighbors’ concerns.

Dig deeper:

MPD said they are not releasing information about potential arrests to avoid impacting the investigation.

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