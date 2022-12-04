Milwaukee shooting near 60th and Appleton; man wounded

article

A 38-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 60th and Appleton on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Police said the shooting took place around 1:30 a.m.

The victim, a 38-year-old Milwaukee male was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds.

Near 60th and Appleton, Milwaukee

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

