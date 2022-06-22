5th and Burleigh shooting, Milwaukee police seek suspect

article

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help identifying and locating a shooting suspect.

The shooting happened near 5th and Burleigh shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19. A 39-year-old woman was shot while she was walking.

Police described the suspect as male, 16-20 years old and 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a slim build. He fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.