Milwaukee shooting, 5th and Lincoln, 1 hurt

A 27-year-old was shot and wounded near 5th and Lincoln in Milwaukee Friday morning, Sept. 29. It happened around 2:15 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.