Milwaukee shooting near 58th and Carmen, 18-year-old killed

A Milwaukee shooting left one person dead on Wednesday morning, June 5.

It happened near 58th and Carmen around 7:40 a.m. Police said the 18-year-old victim died at a hospital.

The shooter fired several shots at the victim, police said. Authorities are still looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.